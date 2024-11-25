Monday evening First To Know forecast (11/25/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A bit of mildness has returned to the region, as the cold high-pressure system from the weekend has moved east and started more of a southerly wind pattern for us.

We'll also have a couple of cold fronts slipping toward our area through Thanksgiving Day.

The first front will come Tuesday with increasing clouds, morning fog, and a few daytime showers.

The current cloud and moisture mix will hold Tuesday morning temps higher than the recent past, so forecast lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Shower coverage will be generally isolated, and intensity will be light. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The first front will meander a bit nearby, keeping a flow of clouds blending in with occasional sunshine.

We'll have warm readings throughout midweek and Turkey Day Thursday, when the next cold front approaches with more clouds and additional showers scattered around. Thunderstorm risk is minimal.

It will become colder for the remainder of the Thanksgiving weekend, with some chances for frost or freeze conditions toward early next week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist