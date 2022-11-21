Monday evening First To Know forecast (11/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tonight will be nearly clear to entirely clear, especially in inland areas and the tri-state counties. Nighttime readings won't be as cold as it has been, with temps falling through the 60s and 50s late tonight. Morning lows will end up in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The weather pattern will become a bit more unsettled as the long holiday weekend approaches. For Tuesday, clouds will increase once again, but temperatures will be close to average, topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Moisture amounts gradually increase with a modest disturbance that will scratch the coastline and eastern Big Bend with thicker clouds and a few showers later in the day through Wednesday morning. Thanksgiving will be quite mild with patchy clouds, and then the next disturbance enters the scene late Friday and Saturday with times of rain and possible thunderstorms. Sunshine and lower temps emerge by Sunday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist