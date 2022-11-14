Monday evening First To Know forecast (11/14/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Though it's going to start mainly clear in most areas this evening, a flow of cloud cover will drape over the sky overnight. A source of moisture and warmth will arrive as winds swing around the the southeast and south Tuesday, pushing a warm front through the region. This will result in cloudiness with patchy showers and a few thunderstorms. Highest thunderstorm risk will be along the coast, where an isolated waterspout can move ashore in the Panhandle. Local severe weather risks will be minimal, just a couple of rumbles of thunder and some rain scattered throughout the day. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s early, with readings rising toward 60° at sunrise on the way to the mid 70s for highs. Another cold front swings in Wednesday morning with bring chilly weather back. The rest of the week will feature periodic cloud cover, breaks of sun, and a couple of stray showers.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist