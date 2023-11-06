Monday evening First To Know forecast (11/06/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're in a pattern that supports cool morning temperatures, aided by existing dry air and near-calm wind conditions overnight, but warmer afternoons supported by broad sunshine and a lack of a cold air source. Upper-level clouds will be present tonight, but they won't cause much interference in the cooling trend. Forecast temps this evening will fall through the 70s and 60s, reaching the 50s by midnight and eventually bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s in many inland locations. Highs Tuesday will return to the upper 70s to lower 80s, with some mid-80s possible away from the coast and in the tri-state region. This setup repeats itself through Wednesday, then a steadier flow of clouds will be noticed by Thursday. Patchy fog is possible starting Wednesday morning. The best chance for rain comes over the weekend with a slow-moving front.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist