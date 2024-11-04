Monday evening First To Know forecast (11/04/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The long-lasting western Atlantic high-pressure pattern is keeping our area in another week of warm and increasingly humid conditions, far from what the typical first week of November feels like here. However, the pattern is forecast to serve us well in terms of keeping the brunt of Tropical Storm Rafael's effects away from our region later this week.

Tonight, there will be evening breaks of clear sky amid scattered clouds. Few showers moving west from the Suwannee Valley will have minimal dampening effects on nearby neighborhoods. The available moisture will support partial cloudiness overnight. Nighttime temps will fall into the 70s and bottom out in the mid 60s.

Tuesday features partly cloudy to partly sunny conditions by afternoon. A few patchy showers are forecast again in the eastern Big Bend counties which will move mostly to the west and northwest.

A tropical moisture feed connects to our area Wednesday (indirectly from Rafael) which will contribute to thicker cloud cover and additional showers mixed in with some thunderstorms. The rain coverage overspreads Thursday. Winds related to Rafael are not anticipated to be extraordinary strong locally, though marine conditions will be less than ideal with choppier seas, some enhanced breezes offshore, and more coastal rip currents. Local rainfall Wednesday through Friday will average one to three inches with some higher amounts possible.

Waiting for a cold front? There are signals for one around next Monday that can bring about a pullback from the mid and upper 80s, but probably keeping temp trends slightly above average.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist