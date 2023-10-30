Monday evening First To Know forecast (10/30/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There aren't too many freaky features that would spoil Halloween day or evening plans, but you should know that the recent warm streak will be busted by a cold front sliding into the area early in the morning. While conditions this evening will stay mild with building clouds and temps falling into the 60s late tonight, the cool air will trickle in during the morning hours. Passing clouds and breaks of sun are expected for the daytime hours with eventual highs Tuesday in the 70s. For evening Halloween frolics, readings will start falling into the 60s early on, with 50s probable for late-night enthusiasts. Expect winds to increase for trick-or-treating with occasional cloudiness. Shower chances are absent from the nighttime forecast. Wednesday morning will be brisk and chilly with temps in the 40s only rising to the low 60s for highs. We'll have a chance for frost Thursday morning across inland counties.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist