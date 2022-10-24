Monday evening First To Know forecast (10/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening weather will be rather uneventful, with patchy late-day clouds clearing out with the setting sun. The clearer trend will be temporary, as some scattered clouds and morning fog likely by sunrise. Nighttime temps won't be as cold as the recent past, as forecast lows will level out in the mid 50s. We'll have breaks of sunshine Tuesday as the daylight hours stay dry, but more clouds will develop and spread overhead through the day. Highs will mange to top out in the low to mid 80s and a stiffer southerly breeze. A cold front approaching later in the night will trigger a batch of showers and isolated thunderstorms late at night through the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. There is minimal concern for an isolated gusty storm or two. The front will push out later in the morning Wednesday, allowing a return of full sunlight and renewed low-humidity conditions for the midweek time frame. Another minor rain chance returns by the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist