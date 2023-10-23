Monday evening First To Know forecast (10/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The earlier October cold spell is being balanced by several days of not-too-chilly mornings and warm afternoons for this week. Specifically for this evening, those feathery upper-level clouds will decrease in coverage, allowing for times of clear sky tonight and in the morning. High pressure to our northeast will strengthen, generating a gentle breeze tonight and Tuesday. The air is still dry enough to see lows drop into the mid 50s to around 60°. Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s with ample sun mixed in at times with scattered clouds. These features, along with an upper high over the region, will keep the pattern from changing too dramatically through this week. We'll have a steady supply of sunshine, few clouds, lows near 60°, and highs around 81° to 86° straight into the weekend. The only chance for a shower will come east of I-75 later this week coming from the Atlantic moisture flow.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist