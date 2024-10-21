Monday evening First To Know forecast (10/21/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of high pressure over the eastern United States will not be quick to move out. That means we'll have a daily serving of the same weather features we've had for several days:



mainly clear nights

ample sunshine in the afternoons

average coolness in the mornings

warmer readings during the daytime

Tonight's lows will drop into the mid 50s to around 60°, A few stray clouds are possible, but it should be primarily clear in most locations. A hint of fog around dawn is possible in rural areas.

Highs Tuesday will be around the low to mid 80s. Scattered fair-weather clouds are possible, particularly in the Suwannee Valley.

Only small-scale changes are expected from day to day this week. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s around midweek. A weak front later in the weak renews the dry air mass and keeps our temperatures expectations stable and level (50s to 60° for lows, 80s for highs) right through the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist