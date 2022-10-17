Monday evening First To Know forecast (10/17/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A significant cold front will swing through our region tonight, bringing with it an end to spotty showers and storms and an early blast of winter-like air through the Southeast for the next few days. The upper wind flow will bring layers of cloud cover Tuesday which will cause limited sunshine at times. Tonight's lows will fall to the mid 50s, and highs will struggle to climb into the mid and upper 60s. The breezy northerly wind will make it feel even colder, especially when there's a lack of sunshine. Conditions stay cold for October through Wednesday, creating the coldest night since early spring with chances for frost before sunrise Thursday. It will be sunny by Thursday afternoon and stay that way into the weekend with a gradual warming trend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist