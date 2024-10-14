Monday evening First To Know forecast (10/14/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a few clouds in the peak of the warm afternoon, the sky will transition back to clear mode for the evening with temps falling from the 80s into the 70s and 60s before midnight. Wind will be mainly light from a northerly direction overnight as lows get back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Our next cold front begins its approach Tuesday and early Wednesday. There's not much moisture around to support widespread rain, but we'll see more clouds around than in recent days. Highs Tuesday won't be as warm as they were today, with forecast readings peaking in the low to mid 80s south and some upper 70s possible north.

A stray shower is possible late Tuesday and early Wednesday along the coast with the push of the cold front. Behind it brings a clearing and breezier trend with a strong shove of colder air for the rest of the work week. Thursday and Friday mornings feature widespread 40s for lows and highs will be in the 70s both afternoons. The air will modify by the weekend with 50s for low and highs near 80° with a mix of sun and clouds by then.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist