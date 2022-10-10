Monday evening First To Know forecast (10/10/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening ahead will be settled and generally clear as the warmth from the afternoon subsides. Winds will be lighter from the northeast tonight, but the air remains dry, so a steady cooling trend is foreseen with temps falling into the 60s before midnight, reaching lows in the morning in the mid to upper 50s. More clouds will be introduced in the Tuesday weather pattern, but the warming trend won't be slowed too much. Highs are forecast to top out in the mid to upper 80s. Moisture inflow for midweek will create milder lows, a more-humid feel, and a chance for scattered showers and storms Wednesday. Rain coverage will peak Thursday morning through early afternoon with our next cold front. The dry air behind it will knock down the muggies and return the dry and cooler autumn feel to the region to close out the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist