Monday evening First To Know forecast (10/02/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A northeast wind flow is keeping the region generally dry with scattered late-day clouds that will mostly dissipate through the nighttime hours. A brief shower was noted in the Steinhatchee River area this afternoon, but rain activity is not expected to become commonplace over the next three days. Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s shortly after sunset, with readings falling into the mid 60s for most locations. Highs Tuesday will climb back into the mid and upper 80s with low humidity and spotty afternoon clouds amid areas of abundant sunshine. No major differences are anticipated through Thursday; cloud coverage will vary with a better chance for more clouds in Suwannee River counties. A stronger cold front arrives late Friday and Saturday morning; rain chances are low, but there's good support for a noticeably cooler trends with lows by Sunday morning in the 50s and highs capped in the 70s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist