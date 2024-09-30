Monday evening First To Know forecast (09/30/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our current pattern supports periods of scattered clouds, especially for offshore and coastal areas, where a few passing showers are possible overnight through Tuesday morning. The more inland you are, the clearer it will be and the less likely you'll encounter spot showers.

Forecast readings will fall through the 80s this evening, reaching the 70s before midnight on their way to lows in the lower 70s.

There will be times of sunshine mixed with occasional clouds and a few spotty showers traveling along with the thicker cloudiness. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Thunderstorms will be isolated and no prolonged or heavy rain is expected.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist