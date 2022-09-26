Monday evening First To Know forecast (09/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered clouds and a few stray showers are possible tonight with a cold front slipping through the area. Temperatures will be mild this evening, falling into the 80s and 70s later. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s in most areas. We'll have sunshine and some passing clouds with a north or northeast light breeze with highs slightly cooler than today, peaking in the middle 80s. Wednesday's breezes will increase, along with cloudiness, in response to the approach of Hurricane Ian along the west side of the Florida peninsula. Big Bend coastal conditions will deteriorate Wednesday with rougher surf and steadier winds. Ian will weaken to a tropical storm as it comes near or over parts of our area Thursday and Friday, moving north. Main local effects will be times of heavy rain and steady tropical-storm-force winds, with a chance for isolated tornadoes.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist