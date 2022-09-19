Monday evening First To Know forecast (09/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A modest flow of moisture is giving eastern counties scattered cloudiness and a couple of brief passing showers that will move southwest toward the east Big Bend coastline through early evening. No significant thunderstorms or prolonged heavy rain will occur. Interior and western counties will become generally clear around sunset, with other areas to follow that trend later tonight. Evening temps will fall through the 80s and 70s by midnight, with morning lows dropping toward 70° and the upper 60s for inland locations. A zone of high pressure over the Deep South will influence warmer-than-average readings for the next few afternoon, and dry air will aid in a steady rise in temps to highs in the low to mid 90s. An isolated shower is possible in eastern sections again, but the middle of the week will feature the hottest and driest conditions for the region. Highs in southwestern Georgia Thursday can top the upper 90s but the humidity levels won't be extreme. A weak front by late Friday will knock a few degrees off the heat for the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist