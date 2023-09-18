Monday evening First To Know forecast (09/18/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're being heavily influenced by a lack of moisture in the air around us, resulting in broad sunshine and not many clouds. Also, temperatures are warm but near seasonable levels. Later tonight, with light north wind, the dry air will allow steady cooling after sundown. Nighttime temps will drop through the 70s and reach the 60s early in the morning. Readings around sunrise will be at their lowest levels, in the mid to upper 50s in southern Georgia neighborhoods to the lower 60s along I-10. Mid to upper 60s are probable at the coast. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to close to 90° for some, but humidity values will remain on the low side and heat-index readings won't be of major concern. East winds around midweek will allow some moisture to return along with scattered clouds. Isolated showers are possible in the Suwannee Valley on Thursday through the end of the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist