Monday evening First To Know forecast (09/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While clouds are generally widespread but variable in local coverage, the rain activity is confined to offshore areas where the two-week-old stalled front lies. That's where the evening rain and storm risk will be centered, leaving most inland areas without significant downpours. I wouldn't rule out a stray sprinkle or shower for some coastal areas.

Evening temps will fall from the lower 80s into the 70s, and level off in the morning around 70° with some upper 60s across inland locations.

We'll have breaks of sun Tuesday, with broader sunlight in southern Georgia. Clouds will thicken in connection with scattered showers and few thunderstorms that will form near the front and from a little ripple of low pressure aloft. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for most areas.

A few southern section showers and storms will be featured Wednesday, but the overall trend of drier air and reduced rain potential will take hold over inland areas Wednesday, spreading south into the Big Bend Thursday and through the weekend. This change will produce morning lows in the mid and upper 60s for that time frame while highs will be near seasonal averages in the upper 80s. A couple of showers are possible but they'll be generally isolated.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist