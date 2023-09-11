Monday evening First To Know forecast (09/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The late-summer pattern of daytime warmth and available moisture is triggering spotty showers and storms that are moving northeast from the coast to the state line region through early evening. A little help from an east wind flow from the Atlantic will spark off additional scattered-variety rain and thunder in the Suwannee Valley before and after sunset, which will weaken later in the night. Patchy clouds will give way to areas of clear sky Tuesday morning as morning lows bottom out in the low 70s. Tuesday afternoon features similar weather conditions, with ample sun, scattered puffy clouds by midday, and several more late-afternoon showers and storms developing. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with feels-like values closer to 100°. A cold front will enter the region Thursday, when rain coverage will be at its peak, followed by a zone of dry air Friday and through the weekend that will have a cooling effect on morning lows (60s) and less humidity in the warmth of the afternoon (80s).

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist