Monday evening First To Know forecast (09/09/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Broad moisture in the atmosphere around us has kept cloudiness locked overhead, but an opposing northeast wind flow has shunted most widespread rain action to the coast and offshore, closer to a stalled front. It will be a challenge to get enough dry air from the north into more of the region tonight, so I anticipated an ongoing veil of cloud cover with limited breaks in the cloud deck overnight.

Temps have been stable and steady, around 80° and the upper 70s, and there won't be a big swing in readings this evening. We'll have nighttime temps falling into the upper 60s to low 70s north, and low to mid 70s south.

Sunshine will be limited Tuesday, but so will rain development. Areas closer to the stalled front over Apalachee Bay will be favored for occasional showers and isolated thunder, which includes the mid and lower Suwannee Valley neighborhoods. Highs will be around 80° to the mid 80s, if enough sunshine breaks through.

Local side effects from an anticipated Hurricane Francine in the western Gulf at midweek will be a return of deeper moisture that will translate into a pickup of showers and rain covering more of our area, especially the western half. We'll monitor for some thunderstorms that can come from an outer band that rolls across the Panhandle Thursday and early Friday. The core of Francine will not make landfall anywhere near our region.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist