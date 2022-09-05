Monday evening First To Know forecast (09/05/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are going into a temporary lull in recent rainy afternoon and evening pattern, with the effects of higher pressure and some dry air aloft that'll limit the number of showers and storms this evening through Tuesday. It doesn't mean it won't rain at all, but coverage will be more isolated and localized. A couple of those storms can still be heavy or briefly strong. Areas of slight clearing are expected late tonight with morning lows in the mid to low 70s. With longer periods of sun Tuesday, highs can break into the low to mid 90s, and feels-like values can top out near 100°. Wednesday starts a transition back into a rainier pattern, starting with scattered activity but becoming more widespread and perhaps more persistent by the end of the week and the weekend. Sunshine will be limited and highs will be cooler. But, rainfall amounts can add up to several inches Thursday through Sunday, leading to higher concerns for flooding.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist