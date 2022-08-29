Monday evening First To Know forecast (08/29/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spots of heavy rain and thunder are gathering around the I-75 state line region and moving to the west/southwest through the remainder of the day. This activity can cause spot flooding or isolated flash flooding issues in areas where the ground has already been saturated by recent heavy rain events. Severe weather is not a huge concern, but occasional lightning can be expected into the early part of the night. Otherwise, it will be variably cloudy with less rain in tri-state counties. Forecast temps will fall into the 70s with lows in the mid to low 70s. Sunshine can peek through areas of clouds Tuesday to warm area highs toward 90° before another cycle of showers and storms begins by midday. Slightly drier air will have a greater impact in southwestern Georgia at midweek, keeping rain chances limited there, but the rest of the region will continue to daily rain and thunder activity with downpours and a couple of stronger storms possible.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist