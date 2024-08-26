Monday evening First To Know forecast (08/26/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Shower coverage today has been very spotty and will continue to be that way through the hours ahead, as brief bouts of rain move to the west-southwest with minimal thunderstorm risk. It will be variably cloudy this evening, becoming partly cloudy overnight as conditions remain warm and humid.

Evening temp trends depend on where rain occurs, but in general, readings will fall into the 80s through the evening and level off in the mid 70s.

The influence of high pressure over the Southeastern U.S. will further squelch the daily rain cycle, causing local development to become more isolated to widely spaced. Daytime temperatures will be bumped up to the mid and upper 90s for the midweek through end-of-week time frame.

The tropics will behave for us this week; no systems will develop or threaten the Gulf through Labor Day weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist