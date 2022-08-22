Monday evening First To Know forecast (08/22/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Earlier clouds have stalled the thunderstorm cycle, but a few spots of rain are underway. They will move mainly to the east and can linger for a while longer in the night. But just like past evenings, these areas of rain will be localized with their downpour and lightning impacts. Leftover moisture will leave patches of clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday can be a bit cloudy at times, but enough sunshine gets through to bump highs into the upper 80s to near 90°. A round of scattered showers and storms is expected. Much of this week will have occasions of rain and thunder, prompted by widely available moisture and a supportive upper-level pattern that makes periodic sogginess a part of each day through the end of the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist