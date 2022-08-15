Monday evening First To Know forecast (08/15/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The presence of drier air around us has really hindered our afternoon rain cycle, and the chance for late-day and evening storms is quite low. Only a few spots near the coastline or just inland can have clouds build up just enough for a stray shower or brief bout of thunder, but most areas will get by without substantially stormy conditions. Areas of clear sky are likely with evening temps falling from the low 90s to the mid and lower 70s. Patchy clouds are likely in the morning, with a partly cloudy trend for the afternoon. Some moisture returns to fuel a few more showers and storms, and the next cold front to reach interior southern Georgia can trigger additional activity for inland counties. Highs will range from near 90° to the mid 90s. Wednesday will be similar, before another boundary pulls up and parks near the area Thursday and Friday to enhance rain coverage and increase the risk for times of heavy rain and spot flooding.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist