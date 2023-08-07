Monday evening First To Know forecast (08/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It continues to be very hot across most of our local counties this evening, with a lack of showers and storms through the afternoon. Only a few areas of rain formed near the I-10 corridor in the central Big Bend, and later this evening, a couple of stronger storms can attempt to approach interior southern Georgia counties near US 82. Otherwise, the effects of nighttime will be the main chance to have temps fall into a relatively cooler range. Expect readings to stay in the 90s through about 8:00 (outside of any rainy zones), with 80s stretching beyond midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday, another set of heat advisories and warnings is anticipated with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat-index values flirting with 110° to 115° in the mid-afternoon. Additional showers and storms are forecast for the afternoon and evening, particularly in southern Georgia, where storms that form can produce damaging wind gusts. A few of those will influence scattered storm activity for the Big Bend late in the day and the evening.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist