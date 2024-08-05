Monday evening First To Know forecast (08/05/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The circulation around tropical storm Debby will slowly push east of the Suwannee River region tonight. There's still ample moisture connected to it that will keep passing showers, periods of steady rain, and occasional gusts upwards of 35 mph possible from the US 319 counties to the east.

The heaviest rain that triggered the flash flood emergency in Suwannee County will continue to decrease, but huge rain totals and the hazards of standing water will remain there for some time.

Broken cloudiness is expected elsewhere with a very humid feel overnight. Forecast lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

There will be a much drier trend for the tri-state region Tuesday with lighter winds from the northwest setting up. However, the lingering wraparound moisture connected to Debby will produce times of showers near the I-75 region. High temps will range from near 90° in eastern areas influenced by clouds to the upper 90s in the western zones.

The leftovers of Debby by midweek will determine where some rain may be possible in southern Georgia near I-75 and sections of northeastern Florida. But the drier it is, the hotter it will be through Thursday.

A cold front is depicted to move toward the region by the end of the week, which can return a threat for rain across most of the area by then.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist