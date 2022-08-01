Monday evening First To Know forecast (08/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and storms this afternoon are widely spaced and quite localized. Downpours and lightning are still possible within any areas of rain that exist, but the coverage of these types of storms will be very limited. Evening temperatures will remain warm for several hours, particularly in neighborhoods that don't get rain. A general clearing trend is foreseen later this evening and overnight with temperatures falling into the 70s. Morning lows will be around the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will begin a transition back to a wetter, more unsettled pattern with additional scattered rain and thunder amid times of sunshine. Highs will still climb into the lower 90s. Broader rain coverage will be featured midweek, with some rainfall totals topping one inch. Severe thunderstorm risks, all the while, will remain on the low side.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist