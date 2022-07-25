TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The current weather pattern reflects a "typical" late-day shower and thunderstorm regime, with the action today moving mainly to the north. Several state-line area will get splashed with downpours and flashed with lightning as the activity maintains a northerly track. Areas of rain will cool temps quickly while other areas will be in the 80s after rain and 90s before rain. Nighttime temps will fall to lows in the mid to low 70s with scattered clouds and breaks of clear sky. Highs Tuesday will be in the 89° to 94° range area-wide. High pressure is lurking off the east coast and tends to build westward through the rest of the week. This will have an effect of decreasing showers and storms to a widely scattered range and bumping up highs to the mid 90s. Feels-like values can go up toward 105° in the peak of the afternoon heating.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist