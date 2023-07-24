Monday evening First To Know forecast (07/24/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Several scattered areas of rain and thunder are sprouting up around the I-10 and state line counties, with the action moving to the east and causing brief heavy rain in affected areas. Occasional lightning will be hazardous, but the storms themselves are not well organized and any severe risks should be minimal. Late-night cloud cover will partially clear out as temperatures fall into the 70s by late in the night. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s. A hint of drier air in inland sections Tuesday will result in limited rain and thunder opportunities Tuesday. The highest chances will be near coastal counties north to I-10, and in the eastern Big Bend in general. Forecast highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The rest of this week features spotty to scattered showers and storms each day, with a higher concentration of them in the Suwannee Valley as local winds become east to southeast for a couple of days. Highs will still run near or slightly above average in the low to mid 90s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist