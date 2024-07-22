Monday evening First To Know forecast (07/22/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will continue with scattered showers, rain, and a few thunderstorms moving east-northeast across Big Bend and tri-state areas, with spotty rain affecting southern Georgia communities this evening before subsiding later tonight. A clearing trend will be noticed in many areas following the leftover nighttime rain activity. Lows will be in the middle 70s with a good deal of moisture and mugginess lingering.

The thunderstorm and rain cycle reignites Tuesday by midday. A sun-and-cloud mix will support building rainy spots by midday, growing into scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon mainly moving north to northeast. Highs will still manage to hit the lower 90s, with some mid 90s for locations that happen to miss out on clouds and rain.

Deep moisture is still positioned over our area later this week, enhancing rain coverage Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine will be limited at times and downpours would cause a decent soaking. Highs during that time frame will be confined to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some increase in sunshine is anticipated Friday and beyond with daily storm opportunities.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist