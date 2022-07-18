TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will see a few more local spots of showers, downpours, and thunderstorms through mid-evening. A couple of storms, especially early on, can be gusty with frequent lightning. Most of the action will subside late tonight, with some areas of rain and thunder re-forming near marine areas before sunrise. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will flow through our sky at various times and various amounts Tuesday, with sunshine mixed in. Re-developing showers and storms are anticipated, with most of them moving to the east to northeast throughout the day with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. Each day this week has a near-average chance for rain and thunderstorms. High pressure nearby will influence a slight decrease in the potential by the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist