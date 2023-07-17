Monday evening First To Know forecast (07/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spotty but locally strong thunderstorms and heavy rain will persist in some locations through 9 p.m., but the hit-or-miss spread of the activity will leave many areas without any sort of adverse weather this evening. There will be a clearing trend overnight as a hint of drier air will have an effect on moisture levels Tuesday. Lows are expected to drop into the low to mid 70s with isolated fog patches before sunrise. The dry air along with a west to northwest wind pattern will enhance the warming and reduce the rain opportunities in the afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant but high temps will top out in the upper side of the 90s, with isolated 100° readings possible in the tri-state. A portion of the upper-level high-pressure system causing intense heat in the southwestern U.S. will nudge our way Wednesday through Friday, keeping highs in the mid and upper 90s. Moisture values increase by then, and heat advisories are possible before a pickup in rain coverage this weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist