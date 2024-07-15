Monday evening First To Know forecast (07/15/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're returning to a pattern of healthy shower and storm development for the afternoons and evening, aided by deep moisture on southwest winds and the usual heating that the summertime sun gives. Also, a weaker setup in the Southeast with ripples of low pressure aloft will further support scattered areas of rain and thunder for the next few days. A front by late this week can enhance the coverage of clouds, rain, and thunderstorms. While severe weather is not expected to be widespread, heavy rain often produces gusty winds in affected neighborhoods, and lightning will become more frequent in active storm areas.

This evening's rain action will favor locations east of US 319 and in interior parts of southern Georgia north of US 84. Temperatures will fall from the 90s into the 80s and 70s. A faster temperature decline will occur where rain happens. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Each day this week will feature similar weather conditions and expectations. The day-to-day variations involve when and where showers and storms form, and how they impact the rate of heating and how high those high temperatures can be. Heat index values will be over 100° before any rain forms, and can top out near 108° which would be enough for a heat advisory.

The tropics will behave this week, and no local threats are foreseen.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist