TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An unsettled weather pattern is at hand, driven by a stationary front around the state line area and a bunch of moisture around us, generating scattered to numerous showers, downpours, and thunderstorms. Slow-moving heavy rain can create local flooding issues this evening, and quite honestly, anytime over the next week. The front will lurk and meander, with a wave of low pressure slipping into the central Gulf coast region, allowing more periods of clouds and rain to develop, especially late this week. For Tuesday, the activity will stay in the scattered range, with breaks of sunshine in between areas of rain action. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s, and highs will go from the mid 80s in cloudy zones to lower 90s where there's more sunshine. We are monitoring the trends related to the front and its ability to spawn a tropical disturbance along the central Gulf coast in a few days.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist