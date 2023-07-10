Monday evening First To Know forecast (07/10/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered pockets of rain and thunder will move eastward around and south of the state line through the middle of the evening. We will see more downpours that will add to the rain totals from earlier today that have already been around one-half to one inch in several areas. Severe weather risks are limited, but gusty winds can trigger spot damage and power outages. Passing showers and rain will favor coastal counties overnight with isolated storms. Lows will be in the 70s. Tuesday's trend favors periods of rain and storms for I-10 counties and south, with less-frequent showers and thunder in southern Georgia. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90°, with warmer readings in interior south Georgia. The stalled front causing the current active rain pattern will fade away, and daily shower and storm chances will return to the afternoon scattered variety by Wednesday and beyond. Highs will run near or slightly higher than average (low to mid 90s).

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist