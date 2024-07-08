Monday evening First To Know forecast (07/08/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our daily thunderstorm cycle is underway, with scattered pockets of rain and storms roaming in spots of our region and moving northeast. Downpours will be temporary in areas that get them, and lightning will be occasional but fierce when it happens. Evening rain and storm coverage will refocus across southern Georgia communities around and after sunset, with a threat of soaking rain. Severe storms are expected, but nuisance flooding is possible within any downpours.

Overnight, showers will end and clouds will be scattered throughout the area. It'll be warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday, there will be slight differences in the timing of showers and storms forming, but the expectation is for more of these scattered variety rain and thunder. Areas of clouds will allow some breaks of morning sun before rain action becomes more numerous later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Each day this week features afternoon and evening showers and storms around. They can be less in number Thursday and Friday with a temporary wind shift from the northeast. Highs will range from 93° to 98° in most cases right into the weekend with those spotty soakers sprouting up in the afternoons.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist