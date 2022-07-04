TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Evening showers and thunder will be spotty and scattered. Not every location will encounter rain, but areas that do form will drift to the west to southwest and bring a temporary, small-scale downpour with a few lightning flashes, including in the fireworks timeframe around sunset. Leftover clouds are anticipated before midnight and afterwards, with nighttime temps in the 70s. We'll go from lows in the mid 70s by sunrise up to the low to mid 90s for highs Tuesday afternoon. We'll have a similar trend of morning sun leading to midday scattered clouds, and a few pop-up showers and storms by late afternoon with locally heavy rain. High pressure in the Southeast can help limit the extent of daily thunderstorms through Friday, leading to slightly hotter afternoon conditions. The upcoming weekend brings higher rain coverage in general throughout the region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist