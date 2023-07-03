Monday evening First To Know forecast (07/03/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The lingering effects of a weaker ridge of upper high pressure is still creating sweltering afternoon heat, and the inflow of moisture and higher humidity values doesn't help in efforts to stay cool. The evening ahead will feature a couple of local showers or storms that will tend to move inland through the night, affecting about 30% of the region with a dose of heavy rain and lightning. Evening temps absent any rain will slowly fall through the 80s after sunset, into the mid 70s for morning lows. Independence Day will be hot with highs in the mid 90s and feels-like temps as high as 105° in the afternoon. A southwest flow will push any daytime showers or storms to the northeast. Most areas of spotty rain should diminish in interior sections after sundown, only causing a slight concern for a few showers at fireworks time. AN uptick in rain and storm development for the remainder of the week can help keep the daytime heat from getting too extreme, but highs in the low to mid 90s will be commonplace.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist