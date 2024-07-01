Monday evening First To Know forecast (07/01/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A nearby slow-moving front is one of the driving forces behind scattered zones of heavy rain amid a very humid setup. What has formed this afternoon has drifted south, and some storms combine with others to enhance the rain intensity, so spots of localized and nuisance flooding can occur in affected areas. A flood watch is in effect through late tonight in most local counties. Though, the number of downpours and active thunderstorms are set to decrease as the hours go on. Overnight, not many showers will be around but there will be considerable cloud cover and ongoing deep moisture, leading to lows only in the mid to upper 70s with high amounts of mugginess.

Tuesday will also have its fair share of developing showers, times of heavier rain, and a few thunderstorms that will force people to go inside for a little while in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 90s for most areas, and mid 90s are possible where there is more sunshine.

Going toward the Independence Day holiday and weekend, each day will have scattered showers and storms for the afternoons. There may be less activity for Friday and Saturday, but some locations will still encounter rain and thunder. Highs will be in the mid 90s and lows will be in the mid 70s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist