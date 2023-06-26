Monday evening First To Know forecast (06/26/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most areas closer to the coast will experience a few clouds and a good bit of late-day and evening sunshine. Many inland areas will encounter similar conditions, but for a couple of spots in interior southern Georgia, isolated thunderstorms can sprout up this evening that can be locally strong or briefly severe. Once those few storms dissipate, we'll go back to areas of clear sky with lows dropping into the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon with some interactions from winds and the sea breeze, but coverage will be limited to about 40% of the area. Resulting highs will be in the mid 90s except at the coast. The high-pressure system that produced widespread heat in Texas last week will creep closer to our area by midweek; this will cause a downward trend in rain development and boost daytime temps into the upper side of the 90s. Some areas near and north of I-10 have a chance to top 100° between Thursday and Saturday. By the weekend, the high weakens and some afternoon/evening storm chances return.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist