Monday evening First To Know forecast (06/24/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Daytime temperatures were hot before pop-up showers and storms formed, but those downpours have benefited only a select number of neighborhoods with a temporary cool-down. The best chances for evening rain and thunder will be along and south of Interstate 10 and the state line counties around I-75. Any activity that forms will move southeast and can cause a quick drenching with a pick-up in the lightning count.

Nighttime conditions feature leftover clouds and a lack of rain, but an abundance of mugginess. Temps will vary, with many areas falling slowly through the 80s on their way to lows in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak cold front will straddle the state line Tuesday before fading out. It will provide opportunities for developing scattered showers and storms after several hours of heating. Highs will manage to reach the mid and upper 90s again before those rounds of rain form. Feels-like (heat index) values will be in the range of 102° to 110°, prompting heat advisories for many northern Florida counties starting in the late-morning. The advisory can be expanded based on morning temperature trends.

The heat subsides just a smidge by Thursday as a low-pressure system aloft dips into the Tennessee Valley, providing better chances for clouds and areas of rain to form. Afterwards, the scattered fashion of afternoon storms resumes by the weekend as the heat goes on.

No tropical hassles will be experienced around our part of the Gulf this week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist