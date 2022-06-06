Monday evening First To Know forecast (06/06/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The warm-season late-day locally heavy thunderstorm pattern is well underway, with isolated stronger storms capable of dropping some hail and creating quick gusty winds. Areas in the Withlacoochee and Suwannee river regions can see a few more of these types of storms through early evening. It will be partly cloudy and warm elsewhere with temperatures generally falling into the 70s later this evening, but a quicker cool-down will happen underneath rain downpours. A zone of high pressure will approach from the west tomorrow, reducing the amount of afternoon showers and storms. It will also support highs reaching the middle 90s away from the onshore sea breeze. Storms will remain isolated through Wednesday, but those that form can be locally strong again. It appears to be more damp at the end of the week when a cold front slips toward the area.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist