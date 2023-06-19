Watch Now
Monday evening First To Know forecast (06/19/2023)

Posted at 7:33 PM, Jun 19, 2023
Earlier rain and thunderstorms have stabilized conditions for the early part of the night across the region. Leftover clouds will remain as temperatures hover around 80°, falling into the 70s and staying there through the duration of the night. A wind boundary from earlier storms in the Chattahoochee River region will play a role in re-activating pockets of rain and thunder around the US 319 region, projected to move east through the early parts of Tuesday morning. Rain can be heavy at times, with a few strong and severe storms in the Suwannee River valley producing locally gusty and possibly damaging winds. Most of the morning storms will subside by 8:00 a.m. Daytime shower and storm activity will be more scattered with fewer severe storms as highs get close to 90°. Rain prevails in the forecast around midweek through Friday; steady rain over saturated grounds will create a higher flooding risk as rainfall totals can exceed three inches through Friday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

