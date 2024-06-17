Monday evening First To Know forecast (06/17/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Breezy conditions late today will decrease a bit later this evening. The easterly flow has carried a few showers to some southern Georgia neighborhoods north of US 84, and isolated spots of rain can develop in northern Florida before sunset. Rain coverage remains limited this evening and tonight with temps in the 90s falling into the 70s by midnight, on their way to lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday's breezes will increase by mid-morning thanks to strong high pressure to our northeast bumping up against lower pressure in the western Gulf. We'll still be in a somewhat drier situation which keeps rain expectations low for the day. A few brief passing showers are possible, but most will go without measurable rain or active storms. Highs Tuesday will return to the middle 90s.

A little surge of moisture is possible Thursday which brings the rain and storm coverage to a scattered range. Highs through this week remain in the mid 90s, but lower where clouds are more extensive.

The upcoming weekend has variable rain chances and ongoing summertime heat (summer officially starts Thursday afternoon).

No tropical systems are forecast to affect our area through this week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist