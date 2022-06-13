Monday evening First To Know forecast (06/13/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and storms are limited in number, but in areas that receive them this evening, there will be downpours and occasional lightning. Most activity will dwindle down to near nothing later tonight. It will be warm and humid all around with patchy cloud cover and lows in the low to mid 70s. A string of hot days is in store for the region, starting Tuesday with highs reaching the middle 90s as moisture remains high. Feels-like heat-index values can climb to 105° to 110° in the peak heating hours. Isolated thunderstorms can pop to cool down select areas. We'll also monitor a broader complex of thunderstorms that will slide south from the Carolinas late Tuesday afternoon into southern Georgia for the evening hours, which can kick up strong wind gusts and lightning toward the state line.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Heat Advisory for 06/14/2022

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most local counties starting at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.