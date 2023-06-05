Monday evening First To Know forecast (06/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our pattern is still influenced by a broad amount of relatively drier air around the region, suppressing the development of showers and storms late today. A stray shower can be squeezed out in just one or two spots, but most areas will go dry this evening with layers of scattered cloud cover. Evening temps will fall through the 80s and enter the 70s before midnight. Overnight lows are forecast to be in the upper 60s to around 70° area-wide. We start a gradual moistening process Tuesday as winds come off the Gulf and bay waters and will support a few more showers and storms in the afternoon, with a tendency to move inland from the coastline. Highs will top out around 90°, with 80s along the shore with the cooling seabreeze. Later this week, a cold front will slip toward the area and help increase the scattered variety of rain and thunder, with times of sunshine mixed in through the end of the week. Temperatures won't swing wildly through this time, with lows near 70° and highs around 90°.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist