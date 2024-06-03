Monday evening First To Know forecast (06/03/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spotty areas of thunderstorms have popped up and faded for some neighborhoods. A couple of those storms will be active into the early evening, mainly near Lake Talquin and a few locations near the state line. Locally soaking rain and occasional lightning will come from current and future storms, but most — if not all — of the activity will fade out after sunset. Patchy clouds will linger for a while, and areas that had rain earlier have a better chance to see patchy fog in the morning. Forecast temps will go from the 80s early evening to the 70s before midnight. Lows will be around 70° at sunrise Tuesday.

After morning sun, clouds will develop, and some rain and storms will follow depending on the southeast wind flow and the sea breeze in the afternoon. Like the usual warm-season afternoon rain pattern, there will be areas that receive no rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

The temp trend will be steady in the low to mid 90s all week. Rain coverage drops a bit Wednesday, but picks up Thursday and Friday when a cold front reaches the state line region. This will result in additional areas of rain and thunder, shifting south by Friday. Dry air returns for Friday afternoon and most of the weekend. This time of year, mornings can have a slight temperature dip into the 60s, but highs will likely get hot in the mid and even a few upper 90s on Friday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist