Monday evening First to Know forecast (05/23/2022)

Most of the active thunderstorms from earlier Monday have weakened and/or moved out of the local areas. Leftover clouds and a few passing showers are still possible, especially near coastal zones. Tuesday morning will feature scattered clouds and very humid conditions as lows fall to around 70°. Vast moisture along with daytime heating will make the afternoon feel somewhat uncomfortable with temps rising through the 80s and lower 90s. A few showers and storms will pop again, reaching at least half of the local region with downpours, lightning, and a couple of stronger or severe-level wind gusts. High pressure to the east will decrease rain activity for the midweek, then a front from the west will shove rain coverage higher. There is a chance for less-humid air to enter the area to start the Memorial Day weekend.