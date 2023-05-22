Monday evening First To Know forecast (05/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Several areas are poised to receive periodic showers and rain through the evening and night. The heaviest activity starts in the tri-state region, and what's left of that action will move east. Embedded thunderstorms are included, and a couple of them can be strong or briefly severe early this evening. The main concern will be accumulating rain that can trigger local flooding. A flood watch is in effect area-wide tonight and Tuesday, as a stalled front slowly drifts to the east-southeast. Tonight's temperatures will be stable in the 70s; morning lows can dip into the upper 60s, and highs tomorrow will be limited to the 70s and 80s, highly dependent on how much sunshine can peek through. It will turn noticeably drier and much less humid for the end of this week and for most of the Memorial Day weekend. Forecast lows then will be in the lower side of the 60s and highs will top out in the 80s. Rain activity will decrease Wednesday, with near-zero chances by Friday and Saturday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist